National, Pragati life insurances declare dividends  

Two publicly-listed insurers – National Life Insurance and Pragati Life Insurance – have declared dividends for their shareholders for 2021.

National Life has declared a 35% cash and Pragati Life announced an 11% cash and 6% stock dividend for the year ending on 31 December.

According to stock exchange filings, National Life posted a 2% increase in its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) to Tk3.84, which was Tk3.76 in 2020.

The consolidated net asset value per share rose to Tk52.65 for 2021, an increase from Tk47.82 in the previous year.

The company said its annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on 5 September through a digital platform, and the record date has been fixed for 7 July to identify the shareholders for dividends.

Pragati Life Insurance said its AGM will be held on 31 July through a digital platform, and the record date has been fixed for 7 July.

It said stock dividends or bonus shares have been declared to utilise such retained amount as capital.