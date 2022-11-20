PM inaugurates 7 new MGI business units

Corporates

TBS Report 
20 November, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 06:20 pm

Related News

PM inaugurates 7 new MGI business units

TBS Report 
20 November, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 06:20 pm
PM inaugurates 7 new MGI business units

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as the chief guest, inaugurated 50 economic zones and business units all over Bangladesh Sunday of which 14 are situated in the private economic zones of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI).

Seven of them are owned by foreign companies and the remaining seven are owned by MGI, said a press release. 

A total of $550 million has been invested in the inaugurated MGI business units, with a total of 3000 employments so far.

A special programme was arranged for the inauguration at MGI's private economic zone, Meghna Industrial Economic Zone (MIEZ). 

Narayanganj-3 constituency MP Leakoat Hossain Khoka, Executive Member (Additional Secretary) of BEZA Md. Ali Ahsan, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Narayanganj Md Monjurul Hafiz, Superintendent of Police of Narayanganj Golam Mostofa Rashel, Senior Executive Director of MGI Taif Bin Yousuf, Chairman and Managing Director of MGI Mostafa Kamal, and representatives from the investors were present at the inauguration ceremony held at MIEZ.

Meghna Industrial Economic Zone (MIEZ) has a total area of 123 acres. After being awarded the final license in 2017, a total of 22 industries have been established inside MIEZ so far. Out of these, 11 are Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) by companies from Australia, Japan, Germany, China, Norway, Switzerland and India and the rest of the 11 industries are owned by MGI.

Meghna Group of Industries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

World Cup Qatar will be great football but an ugly game

7h | Panorama
Photo: Akij Baker

Akij Baker baking goodness in 'Funtastic' cakes and more

8h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

1d | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

20h | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

20h | Videos
No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

22h | Videos
A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday