PM inaugurates 7 new MGI business units

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as the chief guest, inaugurated 50 economic zones and business units all over Bangladesh Sunday of which 14 are situated in the private economic zones of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI).

Seven of them are owned by foreign companies and the remaining seven are owned by MGI, said a press release.

A total of $550 million has been invested in the inaugurated MGI business units, with a total of 3000 employments so far.

A special programme was arranged for the inauguration at MGI's private economic zone, Meghna Industrial Economic Zone (MIEZ).

Narayanganj-3 constituency MP Leakoat Hossain Khoka, Executive Member (Additional Secretary) of BEZA Md. Ali Ahsan, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Narayanganj Md Monjurul Hafiz, Superintendent of Police of Narayanganj Golam Mostofa Rashel, Senior Executive Director of MGI Taif Bin Yousuf, Chairman and Managing Director of MGI Mostafa Kamal, and representatives from the investors were present at the inauguration ceremony held at MIEZ.

Meghna Industrial Economic Zone (MIEZ) has a total area of 123 acres. After being awarded the final license in 2017, a total of 22 industries have been established inside MIEZ so far. Out of these, 11 are Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) by companies from Australia, Japan, Germany, China, Norway, Switzerland and India and the rest of the 11 industries are owned by MGI.