Lack of gas, electricity connections delay production start at Cumilla Economic Zone: Meghna Group

The Cumilla Economic Zone is unable to go to production due to lack of gas and electricity connections, Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) Chairman and Managing Director Mostafa Kamal said today.

The Titas Economic Zone (TEZ), Meghna Group's fourth Economic Zone (EZ), secured the pre-qualification licence from the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) on Wednesday (20 December).

Speaking at the licence handover ceremony, the Meghna Group chairman mentioned that the construction of factories at Cumilla Economic Zone has already started.

"Despite numerous attempts, we have been unable to secure gas and electricity connections at the Cumilla Economic Zone. Having these connections would have facilitated the production of the glass industry and steel re-rolling factories by the end of this year," said the chairman of Meghna Group.

The Cumilla Economic Zone (CEZ), a concern of the Meghna Group of Industries, received the final approval from the government on 20 March 2022.

"We have initiated efforts for the Titas Economic Zone. If the government starts working to provide gas and electricity from now, we hope to get all the connections within two to three years of developing the zone."

The Meghna Group expects a new investment of $3 billion in the Titas Economic Zone (TEZ).

The TEZ has been established on approximately 400 acres of land on the bank of the Meghna River at Chalivanga under Meghna upazila of Cumilla. The first phase of development will focus on accommodating domestic and foreign industries on 161 acres, with expansion to the full 400 acres planned for the near future.

Meghna Group officials say TEZ enjoys a lucrative location with river facility and being close to the Dhaka–Chittagong Highway. The zone is 35km away from Dhaka zero point, 50 km from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, 210 km from Chittagong Sea Port and 32 km from Kamalapur Rail Station.

Currently there are three economic zones under the Meghna Group. Of them, domestic and foreign industries are producing products at Meghna Industrial Economic Zone (Miez) and Meghna Economic Zone (Mez) while Cumilla Economic Zone (CEZ) is ready for handover to investors.