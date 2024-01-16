‘’Dhalai Special Cement’ Showroom Inaugurated in Syedpur

16 January, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 02:05 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Unique Cement Industries Ltd. (UCIL), a concern of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) has introduced 'Dhalai Special Cement'- a special type blended cement in Bangladeshi market. 

This special type blended cement keeping the infrastructural development of Bangladesh in mind, opens up a new horizon for the building material sector.

UCIL Executive Director Mohammed Khurshed Alam, Sr GM (Brand) Kazi Md Mohiuddin, Assistant General Manager (Sales & Marketing) Md Ashik Ahmed, Khalique Trading Co. Proprietor Md Abdul Karim (Shaheen) and other officials were present during the showroom 'Khalique Trading Co.' inauguration in Syedpur on Sunday, 14 January, 2024.

Dhalai Special Cement is a special type of blended cement, which has the special characteristics of both PCC & OPC cements. 

On one hand, Dhalai Special Cement ensures double sturdiness in comparison to regular PCC cements. 

On the other hand, it makes the construction sturdier over time. 

Therefore, Dhalai Special Cement is perfect for casting roof, floor, column & beam in any construction. Dhalai Special Cement also-

  • Ensures the 50% of 28 days sturdiness of PCC cement in just first 2 days, and 85% sturdiness in just first 7 days
  • Reduces the need for long-term shuttering due to its rapid hardening tendency and eventually saves cost
  • Ensures approximately 25% more sturdiness in comparison to PCC cements
  • Helps in starting the internal brickwork earlier due to its rapid hardening tendency and reducing the need for long term shuttering

