Meghna Group of Industries celebrates victors of the Fresh Premium Tea scratch card trade programme 2023

Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) celebrated a momentous occasion of the Scratch Card Trade Program gift handover ceremony, featuring the popular Fresh Premium Tea brand.

The event, held at MGI's Gulshan office in Fresh House on 14 December, marked the distribution of prizes to the top three winners, who walked away with a motorcycle, television, and microwave oven.

The nationwide participation of thousands of retailers heightened the excitement, offering them the chance to win attractive prizes such as comforters, smartphones, and microwaves alongside the coveted top three awards.

Among the winners, Mr. Momin Uddin Kha Hanu from Habiganj in Sylhet won the brand new motorcycle, while Mr. Sabuj from Sonargaon, Narayanganj, and Mr. Sapon from Rangpur won a television and microwave oven, respectively.

The event was graced by the presence of key figures from MGI, including Senior General Manager and Head of Accounts, SM Muzibur Rahman, Head of Business (Dairy) Galib Bin Mohammad, Senior Deputy General Manager, Accounts (FMC Division) SK Bellal Hossain, General Manager (PL-Sales) Mohammad Akhtarul Alam Shah, AGM, Brand Muntasir Mamun, Trade Marketing Lead (Product Line-A) Mohammad Shahinur Islam, and Assistant Brand Manager Towsif Ahmed.

These dignitaries were present to personally hand over the prizes to the deserving winners.