Oxygen generator plant installed at Holy Family Hospital

To ensure round-the-clock oxygen to the patients, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) and Holy Family Medical College Hospital jointly installed a state-of-the-art self-contained Oxygen Generator Plant on the hospital premises.

This modern plant was installed with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Australian Government, said a press release.

On Tuesday (23 August) the oxygen plant was inaugurated by BDRCS Chairman Major General (Rtd) ATM Abdul Wahab. The regional director of the IFRC Asia Pacific Region Alexander Matheou and IFRC Head of Country Delegation for Bangladesh Sanjeev Kafley, Second Secretary and Deputy Humanitarian Advisor from the Australian High Commission in Bangladesh Anna Laming along with other key officials of Bangladesh Red Crescent and Hospital Management were present during the event.

Major General (Rtd) ATM Abdul Wahab said, "Though Bangladesh has successfully tackled the Covid-19 situation, however, the risk of it and pandemic is still around us. This initiative will help the Holy Family Hospital to provide all-out support to the patient."

He also expressed his gratitude for the support provided by the IFRC, the Australian High Commission in Bangladesh and Australian Red Cross to Bangladesh Red Crescent for the installation of this plant as well as in other COVID-19 preparedness and response activities.

This plant is able to supply 750 litre/minute of oxygen with 95% purity. Once this plant runs at full capacity 45000-litre oxygen can be produced for the hospital per hour.

A 1500 KVA electric power substation is also being installed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

IFRC Asia Pacific Regional Director of Alexander Matheou said, "It's commendable how the staff and volunteers of Bangladesh Red Crescent stood beside the people in the country during the difficult time of Covid-19, provided food, hygiene kits, door-to-door oxygen supply, ambulance support and so on."