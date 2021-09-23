15,000 people in Cox’s Bazar receive UNHCR’s aid

Logo of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Photo: Collected

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has distributed financial aid among 15,000 people in Cox's Bazar.

UNHCR sent Tk 2500 each through bKash to the pandemic-hit most vulnerable individuals and people living in extreme poverty in Cox's Bazar, said a media release on Thursday.

Especially, people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic, people with disability, the elderly, widows, hawkers, transgender, hotel staff received financial aid.

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society carried out the project as local implementation partner of UNHCR.

Md. Kamrul Hasan, Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram formally inaugurated the financial aid disbursement through bKash at Cox's Bazar DC Office recently.

Among others, Md Mamunur Rashid, Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar, Ita Schuette, Head of Office for UNHCR in Cox's Bazar, Imam Zafar Sikder, Disaster Response Director of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society and Mehmud Ashique Iqbal, Vice President and Md. Somel Reza Khan, Deputy General Manager from Commercial division of bKash, were present.