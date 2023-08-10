Red Crescent provides dengue testing kits to health directorate

The Bangladesh Red Crescent Society has provided NS1 Dengue Testing Kits to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in an effort to combat the dengue outbreak in the country.

This non-governmental organisation has also distributed these testing kits to multiple hospitals nationwide, including the Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital in the capital.

During an event held at the NGO's headquarters in the capital on Thursday (10 August), Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Chairman Major General (Rtd) ATM Abdul Wahab presented 35,000 dengue testing kits to Professor Dr Nazmul Islam, the line director for Communicable Disease Control (CDC) at DGHS.

Additionally, the Red Crescent chairman handed over 10,000 dengue testing kits to the director of Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital, along with 5,000 more kits intended to facilitate patient care across various hospitals in the country.

Amid this initiative, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has extended a Tk3.8 crore assistance from the International Emergency Response Fund to the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society to address the dengue situation.