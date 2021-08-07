Red Crescent Society works to make nationwide vaccination campaign a success

From the very beginning, the young volunteers of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society have been working relentlessly to implement the government's ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme to halt the spread of the Covid-19.

Like before, they are working with the government in the nationwide Covid-19 mass vaccination campaign that started on Saturday.

The trained volunteers of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society started the vaccination programme in upazila, district and city corporation areas, including Dhaka.

To implement the mass vaccination programme, Red Crescent Society will assign 1,000 new volunteers nationwide.

A total of 387 volunteers have been trained to work in the field in 129 wards of two Dhaka city corporations alone to help vaccinators and health workers, said a press release.

Red Crescent Society's free oxygen service in 64 districts and free ambulance service in 18 districts of the country have been widely praised.

Imam Zafar Sikder, director of the youth and volunteer division of the Society, said, "15,000 skilled volunteers are working to implement the government's Covid-19 vaccination programme across the country, including the capital Dhaka. To ensure the success of ongoing mass vaccination, 28,000 more volunteers are appointed, and this number may increase according to the need of Bangladesh government."

Md Firoz Salah, secretary-general of the society said, "Bangladesh Red Crescent Society is providing all possible assistance to carry out the Covid-19 vaccination programme as a voluntary organisation collaborating with the government. The society is always ready to provide any kind of assistance."

"To make the campaign a success, we will be coordinating with the health directorate, the health ministry and the government," he added.