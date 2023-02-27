Presidency University organises voluntary blood donation programme

A day-long "Voluntary Blood Donation Programme" was organised by Social Services Club at Presidency University on Monday (27 February).

The program was inaugurated at 11am by the Vice-Chancellor (acting) of the Presidency University Mohammad Muniruzzaman, reads a press release.

University Advisor Brig Gen (retd) Md Anisur Rahman, Registrar Md Ruhul Amin, Dean of Faculty of Engineering Prof Dr Abul Lais MS Haque, Chairman of School of Business Department Md Muzakkirul Huda, Chairman of Civil Engineering Department Dr Md Sultanul Islam, Chairman of English Department Md Habibullah, Advisor of Social Services Club and Associate Professor of School of Business Rafiqul Haque and Co-Advisor and Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering Department Md Zakir Hossain, Head of Admission and Promotion Department Md Abdul Ghaffar, Office of Head of the Students Affairs and Career Services Mohammad Manjurul Haque Khan, Social Services Club Co-Advisor Nadia Binte Asif were present at the blood donation programme.

Teachers, staff, and students of various departments of Presidency University also participated spontaneously in the voluntary blood donation programme organised with the cooperation of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.

Under the initiative of Social Services Club of Presidency University, various activities are carried out throughout the year including distribution of relief materials to flood victims, clothes to street children and the elderly, distribution of winter clothes to the cold-stricken people and eye treatment campaigns.

As a result, in 2018, Presidency University won the honour of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society as one of the best blood donor institutions.