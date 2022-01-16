Opening ceremony of solo-exhibition ‘Onneshon’ held at EMK Centre

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 10:03 pm

The exhibition is going on from 10am to 7:30pm and will be concluded on 30 January.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"Onneshon", a solo exhibition by artist Suborna Morsheda, is currently underway at EMK Center, Dhanmondi featuring 31 artworks which was inaugurated on Saturday (15 January) on EMK Centre's premises.

Professor Jamal Ahmed of department of drawing and painting, University of Dhaka was present as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Professor Anisuzzaman, department of drawing and painting, University of Dhaka was present as special guest and Tawhida Shiropa, the founder and CEO of Moner Bondhu were present at the opening ceremony of the exhibition accompanied by Asif Uddin Ahmed, director of EMK Centre.

The exhibition is going on from 10am to 7:30pm and will be concluded on 30 January.

In these artworks, artist Suborna Morsheda has used pencil sketches, cyanotype, watercolour, platography to capture her arts in the wooden and glass frames.

She has completed her Masters of fine arts from Printmaking department, University of Dhaka.

She has been an artist during her studentship. She has worked in University Laboratory School and College, Shahid Selim High School, Charupath Art School. Currently she is working in City Bank.

Among her achievements, "Nothing is real, Real is nothing", outcome art exhibition of Kathmandu International artist residency in Tarragon Museum, Kathmandu, Nepal in 2019 and her solo exhibition ELATION, Galeria De Goa, Goa, India also in 2019 are remarkable ones.

Besides, she has been participating in Asian Art Biennial, National Art Exhibition and working as an art curator, book designer.

Through these creations, the artist wanted to describe the connection between her and nature during her self-exploration.

She has found the nature as a way of healing from the darkness, depression since she titles her artworks as "Japito Jibon", "Shunno", "Melancholic", "Gacheder Golpo". Some of the artworks transmit a glance of despondency.

Through these artworks of this exhibition, she has depicted the reincarnation of a burned phoenix.

She has delineated aliveness from the lost entity through this exhibition. The narrative in this exhibition is only a personal diary.

