NSDA organises rally, discussion to celebrate World Youth Skills Day 2023

Photo: Courtesy

The National Skills Development Authority has organised a rally and a discussion meeting to celebrate World Youth Skills Day 2023 on Sunday (16 July).

With a view to creating awareness among people about skills training, a rally, organised by NSDA will start from the investment building and go around Agargaon and its adjacent areas, reads a press release.

The rally will be attended by the NSDA executive chairman (secretary), employees from different levels of the organisation, and numerous instructors and students.

Next, a discussion meeting will be held at 10am at the multipurpose auditorium in the investment building.

The Minister of Planning MA Mannan MP will be present at the meeting as the chief guest. Md Zahid Ahsan Russel, state minister for Youth and Sports will grace the event as a special guest and FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin will be an honoured guest.

The event will be presided over by NSDA Executive Chairman Nasreen Afroz.

The United Nations General Assembly declared 15 July as World Youth Skills Day to celebrate the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship.

This year's theme is "Skilling Teachers, trainers and youth for a transformative future."