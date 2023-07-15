NSDA organises rally, discussion to celebrate World Youth Skills Day 2023

Corporates

TBS Report
15 July, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 03:18 pm

Related News

NSDA organises rally, discussion to celebrate World Youth Skills Day 2023

TBS Report
15 July, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 03:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The National Skills Development Authority has organised a rally and a discussion meeting to celebrate World Youth Skills Day 2023 on Sunday (16 July).

With a view to creating awareness among people about skills training, a rally, organised by NSDA will start from the investment building and go around Agargaon and its adjacent areas, reads a press release.

The rally will be attended by the NSDA executive chairman (secretary), employees from different levels of the organisation, and numerous instructors and students.

Next, a discussion meeting will be held at 10am at the multipurpose auditorium in the investment building.

The Minister of Planning MA Mannan MP will be present at the meeting as the chief guest. Md Zahid Ahsan Russel, state minister for Youth and Sports will grace the event as a special guest and FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin will be an honoured guest.

The event will be presided over by NSDA Executive Chairman Nasreen Afroz.

The United Nations General Assembly declared 15 July as World Youth Skills Day to celebrate the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship.

This year's theme is "Skilling Teachers, trainers and youth for a transformative future."

National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) / Youth skills / skill development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

6h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

4h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

21h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country