NRBC Bank’s EPS rises to Tk1.02 in Q1

14 May, 2023, 07:15 pm
NRB Commercial (NRBC) Bank Limited's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) increased to Tk1.02 for January-March, from Tk0.80 in the corresponding period. 

The bank disclosed the figure after the meeting of its board of directors on Sunday (14 May), reads a press release.

The private commercial bank's solo basis EPS for three months that ended on 31 March, also rose to Tk1 from Tk0.70 for the same period of the previous year.

The 164th meeting of the Board of Directors was held with its Chairman SM Parvez Tamal in the chair. Bank's Vice Chairman Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Directors Mohammed Adnan Imam, A M Saidur Rahman, Mohammed Oliur Rahman, AKM Mostafizur Rahman, Mohammed Nazim, Independents Directors Air Chief Marshal Abu Esrar (Retd), Dr. Khan Mohammad Abdul Mannan and Dr. Raad Mozib Lalon, Managing Director & CEO Golam Awlia, DMD & CFO Harunur Rashid and Company Secretary Mohammad Ahsan Habib attended the meeting. 

According to the unaudited balance sheet, At the end of 31March, the consolidated size of the balance sheet (including off-balance sheet) of the bank stands at Tk256,865.70 million which was Tk256,390 million in the last year. 

As of March 31, the bank's consolidated net asset value (NAV) per share stood at Tk17.78 which was Tk16.73 at the end of 31 December 2022. The consolidated NAV at this year March was Tk1,410.24 crore which was Tk1,327.03 crore last year. Solo NAV was around Tk1,375.19 crore which was  Tk1,293.53 crore as end of December 2022.

The total loans disbursed as on 31 March this year is Tk137,649.40 million which was Tk118,642.40 million at the same time of last year. Besides, the deposit collection has increased 17.64% and present deposit of the Bank stands at Tk158,331.10 million, which was Tk134,546.30 million during the same period of the previous year. 

NRBC Bank was listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange in 2021. The bank belongs to the "A" category.
NRBC Bank operates through 103 branches and 1500 sub-branches, agent points and booths across the country using the cutting edge technology. 

