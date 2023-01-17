Novoair awards top 10 travel agencies 

Novoair awarded the top ten travel agencies in the country for their significant contribution to passenger transport.

The award was presented at a function organised on NOVOAIR's 10th anniversary at a hotel in the capital on Tuesday (17 January), reads a press release.

The award-winning agencies are ShareTrip Limited, BeFresh Limited, Gozayaan Limited, HIS Travel Limited, Triplover Limited, Saimon Overseas Limited, Flight Expert, International Travel Corporation, Travel Channel and Tryotel Travels Limited.

Commerce Minister Mr Tipu Munshi spoke as the chief guest at the programme.

He said that Novoair is making a notable contribution to expanding the country's business by ensuring safe and reliable travel. Especially in the districts of North Bangladesh, more flights are essential in expanding trade and employment and developing the tourism industry.

"Novoair has always maintained its reputation and has established itself as a world-class airline by expanding its network of state-of-the-art aircraft additions," he said.

Special guest Air Vice Marshal M Mofidur Rahman, chairman of Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority, said that Novoair operates flights with 100% compliance. Novoair authorities always strive to ensure the safe travel of passengers.

Novoair Chairman Fayzur Rahman said, "Our journey begins with the promise of providing a world-class service. It has never compromised the quality of passenger service. We are constantly trying to increase the quality of service by adding new services."

Mofizur Rahman, managing director of Novoair, said that on-time flight operations and ensuring safe travel are the highest prerogative of their business philosophy.

"We give equal importance to these two main mantras, safety and service reliability. After overcoming various challenges and adversities, Novoair has established itself as a trusted, reliable and safe airline," he said.

Arshad Jamal, director and chief financial officer of Novoair, said, "We are working to ensure better passenger service by expanding domestic and international destinations, adding more aircraft to the fleet, in line with the needs of our valued passengers."

Senior officials of various public and private institutions, journalists and officials of Novoair were present at the event.

Novoair currently operating flights from Dhaka on domestic routes to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, Jashore, Saidpur, and Rajshahi and international route Kolkata. Besides, directly flight from Jashore to Cox's Bazar route and Rajshahi to Cox's Bazar route. Novoair operated more than 1 lakh flights in 10 years and transported more than 5.5 million passengers.