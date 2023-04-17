New buffet restaurant 'Armani Lounge' launched in capital

17 April, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 04:54 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

A new international cuisine and buffet restaurant 'Armani Lounge' has been inaugurated in the capital.

This restaurant has been launched in Bashundhara residential area recently, reads a press release.

The launching event was organised highlighting the features of the Armani Lounge.

In the inauguration ceremony, Md Abul Monsur, secretary, Ministry of Cultural Affairs was present as the special guest.

Jannatul Ferdous and Ummul Khayer, assistant director, Total Barakah Housing Bangladesh Ltd were also present.

The Executive Chef of Armani Lounge, Abdullah Al Mahdi joined to welcome the specially invited guests at the inauguration of the restaurant, along with Md Shafique, managing director, SBT Architects, Kazi Iktedayat Hossain, consultant, Armani Lounge and Abrar Ur Rahim, brand advisor, Armani Lounge among others.

Mohammad Mahtab Hossain, managing director of Armani Lounge and director of Total Barakah Housing Bangladesh Ltd said about this restaurant, "We serve food prepared by our experienced chefs to our customers. Our main goal is to maintain the perfection of food quality and taste so that customers come back to our restaurant again and again. I am confident that our variety of local and foreign cuisines served in this warm and pleasant environment will surely be enjoyable and we will get a good response."

AKM Moffakkar Hossain, chief executive officer of Armani Lounge and managing director of Total Barakah Housing Bangladesh said, "Armani Lounge is an exceptional buffet restaurant. We are ready to serve international cuisine and various local flavours to foodies and food lovers.

"Buffet food is very popular in our country now. The popularity of buffets is increasing day by day as people can have a variety of foods in one place while quantity isn't an issue. We started Armani Lounge with this concept," he added.

Sheikh Md Imran Khalid, vice chairman, Armani Lounge and Mohammad Mohiuddin Bhuiyan, chairman, Armani Lounge and Total Barakah Housing Bangladesh congratulated everyone from Australia in a video message at the end of the programme.

They concluded the programme by expressing hope for the success and goodwill of the restaurant.

