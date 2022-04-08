Ramadan inspired Middle Eastern and Mediterranean style buffet at Intercontinental Dhaka

TBS Report
08 April, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2022, 12:34 pm

Iftar cum dinner is available daily from sunset, offering a vast array of foods at Elements for Tk6,500 per person. InterContinental Dhaka is also offering suhoor service from 1am till Fajr every Thursday and Friday at Tk4,500

Photo: Courtesy.
Photo: Courtesy.

The InterContinental Dhaka has marked the beginning of Ramadan with a Middle Eastern and Mediterranean style buffet for breaking the fast. The month of Ramadan is full of extravagant iftar cum dinner offers. 

Iftar cum dinner is available daily from sunset, offering a vast array of foods at Elements for Tk6,500 per person. People who love the majestic environment of the pool side, for them, Aqua Deck is offering buffet iftar and dinner at the cost of Tk5,000. InterContinental Dhaka is also offering suhoor service from 1am till Fajr every Thursday and Friday at Tk4,500 at Elements.

For the duration of Ramadan, Café Social is offering three different types of takeaway iftar boxes that serve between two to six people. These boxes contain different types of iftar items to replenish and revitalise you after a long summer day of fasting starting at Tk4,000 and ending at Tk9,000.

Amber Room, the exclusive dining area, is offering a special iftar cum dinner with four different types of set menus.

Mediterranean delicacies include Lamb Tagine, Arabic Mixed Grill, Dajaj Mashwi, Chicken Joojeh kabab, Seafood skewer and Chicken Tangri kabab. Alongside these, there are (Lebanese) cold mezze favourites such as hummus and more. 

The dessert station features mainstays like Baklava, Basbousa, Mahalabia, Kunafa and Umm Ali, to name a few. The traditional iftar spread of dates and juices are also offered.

Throughout the month of Ramadan, the buy one get one offer will be applicable for selected bank cards at Elements, Aqua Deck and Café Social.

 

InterContinental Dhaka / Buffet / Seheri / Iftar

