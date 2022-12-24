Where to enjoy Christmas buffets in Dhaka

Christmas is right around the corner and you might be looking to celebrate the holiday season with your friends and family with a luscious buffet at a fancy restaurant adorned with Christmas decorations.

Well, restaurants in Dhaka have you sorted with attractive Christmas dinner packages. Although it might put a dent in your pocket, the experience may still be worth it. Moreover, all of the restaurants are offering BOGO offers on selected banks and cards. Without further adieu, here are three of the Christmas buffet packages offered by restaurants in Dhaka.

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel

The Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel is prepared for guests in the holiday season with a selection of delectable Christmas dinners from 23 to 25 December. In their two multi-cuisine restaurants, Bahar and Sear, they will be offering three separate packages to their guests. Bahar will host a brunch package called the 'Jolly Christmas Brunch' and a dinner package called the 'Charismatic Christmas Dinner'. The Jolly Christmas Brunch will cost Tk6,000 per person and the Charismatic Christmas Dinner is priced at Tk7,500. Sear, another of Renaissance's fusion cuisine restaurants, offers a five-course meal for its guests. The package is titled 'Whimsical Christmas Dinner'.This package will cost Tk10,000 per person or Tk18,000 per couple. Moreover, they are offering scrumptious Christmas-themed cakes in myriad flavours.

Le Meridien Dhaka

Le Meridien Dhaka is also ready to host you and your family for a welcome dinner to celebrate the holidays. They have planned a buffet dinner on Christmas Eve from 6:30 to 11:00 PM. And on Christmas Day, they will host Buffet Brunch (from 12:30 to 4:00 PM) and Buffet Dinner (from 6:30 to 11:00 PM). Christmas decorations will be up at the hotel throughout the end of December from 21-31 December. Each buffet will cost Tk7,750 net per person. The Christmas Carol Song Performances and kids' pool party are the highlights of their Christmas offerings as well.

Doreen Hotel and Resorts

Doreen hotel in Gulshan is another reputed name in the hotel industry which did not fall behind in making your Christmas special. Along with the gorgeous Christmassy ambience they created, they are offering four different types of buffets on 24 and 25 December in all three of their flagship restaurants. The Beast, situated on the 26th floor of Doreen, is offering a buffet dinner (from 6:30 to 10:30 PM) with live music priced at Tk6,999 per person. If you are looking for a more affordable, cosy winter BBQ dinner, you can try the Panache (7th Floor), priced at Tk3,333 per person. Finally, Doreen's flagship multi-cuisine restaurant, the Flair (24th Floor), offers two options: one buffet brunch and a buffet dinner priced at Tk3,999 and Tk6,999, respectively.