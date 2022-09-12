NCC Bank receives fund under 'Green Transformation Fund' of Bangladesh Bank

NCC Bank Ltd has received around €8.5 million in refinance funds for Shiplu Textile and Spinning Mills Ltd under the Green Transformation Fund (GTF) of Bangladesh Bank recently.

Khondkar Morshed Millat, director of Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank handed over the refinancing fund to Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of NCC Bank, reads a press release.

Besides, Chairman of Shiplu Textile and Spinning Mills Ltd Shiplu Kumar Saha, Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank Chowdhury Liakat Ali, Deputy Managing Director Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan, Manager of Kawranbazar Branch Md Shafiqure Rahman, Head of Garments Unit AKM Jahidul Alam, Head of Sustainable Finance Unit of NCC Bank Nighat Mumtaz, and CFO of Shiplu Textile and Spinning Mills Uttam Kumar Saha were also present on the occasion.