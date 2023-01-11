NCC Bank launched 3 new exclusive EMI schemes for its credit cardholders

11 January, 2023, 05:05 pm
NCC Bank launched 3 new exclusive EMI schemes for its credit cardholders

11 January, 2023, 05:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

NCC Bank Ltd cardholders will be able to avail exclusive three EMI schemes; InstaCredit, EasyBuy and No Burden Outstanding through their credit cards.

InstaCredit allows the cardholders to avail loan facility against their unused credit limit. EasyBuy and No Burden Outstanding facilitate the Cardholders to convert any purchase and monthly total bill into flexible EMI schemes respectively, reads a press release. 

Mentionable that, these EMI facilities will be available for up to 36 months with just a nominal interest rate.

In this regard, Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of NCC Bank launched those EMI schemes on Tuesday at Head Office premises.

Deputy Managing Directors Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan, Md Mahbub Alam, M Asheq Rahman and Md Zakir Anam, Mohammed Anisur Rahman, SEVP and CIO Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, SEVP and CIO Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque, EVP and Head of Marketing & Branches Division Syed Hasnain Mamun, Head of Human Resources Zobair Mahmood Fahim, head of Cards along with other senior officials of the Card Division were also present at launching ceremony.

 

