NCC Bank gets new DMD

M Ashek Rahman has been promoted to the post of Deputy Managing Director of NCC Bank Ltd.

Prior to his promotion, he was the Senior Executive Vice President and in-charge of the Bank's Head of ICC, Law Division and Special Asset Management (SAM).

Prior to joining NCC Bank, he was the Chief Country Compliance Officer and Camelco. of Citibank .

M Ashek Rahman is a dynamic personality with international experience in both banking and telecommunication sectors.

With over 25 years of experience, M Rahman has worked in local and foreign banking circles and in various organizations including Citibank NA, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh (Country Head of Financial Crime Compliance and MLRO), BRAC Bank Ltd. (Head of Regulatory End. Control), Warid Congo SA (Expatriate), Brazzaville Congo (Head of PMO and Quality Assurance Management Level), Tharaldson Property Management Inc. USA (Audit Manager) is notable.

He holds BSc (Hons) and MSS degrees from Dhaka University. He also completed MBA (Finance & IT) from Oklahoma City University and CAMS (Distance) from ICA University of Manchester (USA). He holds an ICA in Trade Based Money Laundering from the University of Manchester (UK) and is a Chief Anti Money Laundering Specialist from ACMS, USA. Holds an MSA in Accounting from Oklahoma State University, Steelwater, USA. Also, he is doing LLB from the University of London.

M Rahman has won many awards for his outstanding professional experience and colorful career, among them BRAC Bank Ltd.'s Departmental Commitment Award-2010 and Bank Values ​​Award-2011, Standard Chartered Bank's Balanced Scale Award-2015, Citibank N.R.G. , Special awards for launching IT and telco projects and special awards of the Governor for preparation of IT Audit Manual of Bangladesh Bank.