National Finance signs agreement with Chartered Life Insurance

Deposit holders of National Finance Ltd can now enjoy insurance protection of Chartered Life Insurance Ltd. Recently, this initiative was taken by signing an agreement between National Finance Ltd and Chartered Life Insurance Ltd.

This includes life insurance coverage, ensuring protection in the unfortunate event of fatal injuries resulting from accidents, reads a press release.

Managing Director of National Finance Ltd Irteza Ahmed Khan, Head of Treasury Mohammad Hossain Khan, Head of ICC Rajib Roy and Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Emdad Ullah, CFO Manzoor Ahmed, VP and Mr Sayeed Hussain of Chartered Life Insurance Ltd were present in this occasion.

