EBL launches co-branded Visa cards with Chartered Life Insurance

Banking

TBS Report
15 June, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 12:56 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) recently launched co-branded Visa cards with Chartered Life Insurance.

Nahid Farzana, Head of Cards, EBL; SM Ziaul Hoque FLMI, CEO and Mohammed Amdad Ullah, DMD, Chartered Life Insurance Company Ltd, and others were present at the launching ceremony of co-branded Visa cards, said a press release. 

Payroll debit and prepaid co-branded cards will be available for the Chartered Life Insurance employees while policyholders of the company will be able to get debit cards.

 

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) / Chartered Life Insurance

