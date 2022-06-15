EBL launches co-branded Visa cards with Chartered Life Insurance

Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) recently launched co-branded Visa cards with Chartered Life Insurance.

Nahid Farzana, Head of Cards, EBL; SM Ziaul Hoque FLMI, CEO and Mohammed Amdad Ullah, DMD, Chartered Life Insurance Company Ltd, and others were present at the launching ceremony of co-branded Visa cards, said a press release.

Payroll debit and prepaid co-branded cards will be available for the Chartered Life Insurance employees while policyholders of the company will be able to get debit cards.