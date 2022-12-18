National Center for States Court and Canadian University of Bangladesh hold virtual learning session

NCSC-Bangladesh and the Department of Law of Canadian University of Bangladesh organised a virtual learning session on the representation needs of vulnerable citizens on Monday ( 12 December).

The session started at 3pm through the Zoom meeting and ended at 5:15pm, reads a press release.

In this session, the students were given a clear concept on the vulnerability of indigent justice seekers for the legal aid needs and the processes to apply.

The session also spoke about the legal aid system and relevant laws. For law students they also motivated them to engage in the services of the Government Legal Aid programme.

Around 30 to 40 participants were present at the Zoom meeting for this session.

The International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), US Department of State, jointly organised the learning session with the Canadian University of Bangladesh for the law students.

At the Zoom meeting, Sharmeen Farouk, chief of party, NCSC- Bangladesh delivered the welcome speech emphasising the objectives of this learning session.

Md Sunzad Sheikh, assistant professor & head (acting) of department of law at Canadian University of Bangladesh, enlightened the session with his opening remarks.

Dr Mohammad Nazmuzzaman Bhuian, advisor of department of law at Canadian University of Bangladesh encouraged the students to be compassionate and carry out social responsibilities being lawyers and commented that everyone in the legal arena including a judge has the responsibility to provide legal aid and thus concluded the session with his closing remarks.