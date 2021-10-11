Nagad offers 12% cashback in superstores payment

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 03:56 pm

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

The customers of Postal Department's mobile financial service Nagad can now enjoy up to 12% cashback for shopping in superstores.

From selected superstores, customers can now enjoy upto 12% cashback for payment through Nagad, said a press release.

Users of Nagad can avail the offer once in a day from Shwapno, Prince Bazar, Agora, Meena Bazar, Daily Shopping, Lavender, Unimart, Wholesale Club and Khulshi Mart.  Also, during the campaign Nagad users can avail the offer maximum twice or BDT 200 instant cashback from the selected superstores.

Besides, in another 22 superstores Nagad users can avail up to 12% or Tk100 cashback offer which could be redeemable once during the campaign.

The instant cashback offer of the popular mobile financial service Nagad will continue until 31 October, the press release added.

Users can enjoy the offer by doing merchant payment through app, USSD or scanning the QR code.

About the campaign, Nagad Chief Marketing Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman said that the company is working to bring any service to the fingertip of the users instantly; adding that the campaign is a part of that continuous effort.

The motive of the campaign is to ensure users physical safety and financial wellbeing during the coronavirus pandemic, he added.

To know about the 12% cashback offer, one can visit Nagad's verified Facebook page and website.

Also can contact the Nagad hotline number at 16167 or 096 096 16167.

