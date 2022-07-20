Nagad installs solar billboard to reduce electricity consumption

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 04:10 pm

Nagad installs solar billboard to reduce electricity consumption

Mobile financial service Nagad has taken the initiative to convert the billboards installed for promoting various campaigns into solar-powered billboards. 

In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, this drive is anticipated to stimulate the usage of renewable energy while also providing some relief to the people's lives.

The organisation has decided to gradually transform all its billboards to solar-powered versions over time, reads a press release.

The use of cost-effective and pollution-free energy is one of the 17 goals of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. As a nation, Bangladesh has already taken several necessary measures to utilise such energy, and one of which is to encourage the use of renewable energy. To promote this endeavor, Nagad has set up solar-powered billboard.

Explaining the purpose behind installing the solar-powered billboard, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, chief marketing officer of Nagad, said, "Nagad is always conscious of the environment and people. Our initiatives are designed to make the society a safer place to live. Considering this, we prioritized the usage of renewable energy. That is why, we have installed solar-powered billboards which will operated entirely by natural energy. Gradually a significant number of Nagad's operations will be powered by pollution-free, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solar energy."

Renewable energy refers to all the re-usable energy sources such as, sunlight and heat, wind flow, water flow, bioenergy (biomass), geothermal, ocean waves, ocean-heat, tidal, municipal waste, and hydrogen fuel cells, among others. By 2050, renewable energy is anticipated to meet 85 percent of electricity demands of human in the world.

In addition to promoting the utilisation of renewable energy, Nagad is already associated with numerous positive initiatives. In just three years, the Bangladesh Postal Department's mobile financial service has obtained six and a half crore customers. The average daily transaction of Nagad is currently Tk750 crore, which has surpassed the Tk1,000 crore landmark recently. Moreover, Nagad is persistently aiming to establish a cashless society.

