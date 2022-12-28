Nagad hands over bikes to winners of ‘10 Takar Dour’ 

Corporates

Press Release
28 December, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 07:02 pm

Nagad hands over bikes to winners of ‘10 Takar Dour’ 

Four people have won motorbikes by making the highest weekly scores in the "10 Takar Dour" game played on the app of Nagad – a popular mobile financial service of the country.

The bikes were recently handed over to the winners at Nagad's head office in the capital's Banani, reads a press release.

Nagad users played this mobile game under "10 Takar Offer", a mobile recharge campaign run between 18 October and 14 November. 

The winners are Tahmina Akhter Lilly, M Hazrat Ali, Akhiful and Rihat Hasan Tuhin.

Chief Commercial Officer of Nagad Sadat Adnan Ahmad, Chief Operating Officer Golam Mortuza Chowdhury, Chief Corporate Governance Officer and Chief Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officer Nurul Alam, Head of Strategy Department Salahuddin Mohammed Yousuf, head of Digital Marketing Romael Hasan Wahid, General Manager Abu Sufian Mohammad Khaled, Deputy General Manager (Brand) Ali Ahsan, head of Customer Service Kaushik Saha, and other officials were present at the prize giving ceremony.

Tahmina Akhter Lilly, a private university student who won a bike, said her father always sends her money through Nagad because its cash-out charge is the lowest. 

She participated in Nagad's "10 Takar Dour" campaign just to make her idle moments enjoyable. 

Tahmina said, "I played this game just to pass time, but I never thought that I would get such a big prize from Nagad." 

She narrated with excitement, "I still cannot believe I have a bike in my hands."

Some 1,48,093 Nagad customers took part in the "10 Takar Dour" game. Each of 100 top scorers during every campaign day received a prize of Tk100. Around 2,800 people have been given this daily reward by Nagad.

Chief Commercial Officer of Nagad Sadat Adnan Ahmad said, "Nagad regularly arranges such games for its users to make their leisure time more enjoyable as well as offer them chances to win exciting prizes." 

"I believe relations between Nagad and its customers will get stronger through such an arrangement," he added. 

