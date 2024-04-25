MTB Wholesale Banking Earns Recognition as Bangladesh's Best in 2024

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) is proud to announce that its Wholesale Banking Division has been recognized as "Best in Wholesale Banking" for 2024 by International Business Magazine. This prestigious award reflects the division's unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional banking services within the corporate sector of Bangladesh.

The foundation of this success includes MTB's robust customer relationships, the addition of new and promising clients, and the provision of innovative, bespoke financial solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer. The division's commitment is further evidenced by its strategic market insights, prudent financial advocacy, and effective fund management solutions, all supported by cutting-edge technology.

The award serves as a testament to MTB Wholesale Banking's role as a trusted financial partner in the corporate sector. We are honored to serve the financial needs of the country's leading corporations with utmost personalized care and razor-sharp financial expertise. The division's adherence to stringent compliance standards further assures safety and reliability, reinforcing the trust placed in it by its clients.

"We are thrilled to receive this accolade, which celebrates our commitment to providing outstanding service and innovative financial solutions," said Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO at MTB. "This recognition is a reflection of our team's hard work and the strong partnerships we have forged with our esteemed clients."

MTB is grateful to its clients, stakeholders, and dedicated employees, whose trust and commitment have been integral to achieving this milestone. The bank looks forward to continuing its mission of delivering exceptional financial services to its clients of all strata, thereby contributing to the growth and prosperity of Bangladesh's economy.