MTB foundation re-launches Swapno Sarathi 

As a part of the 24th anniversary celebration of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB), MTB Foundation recently re-launched Swapno Sarathi (The Dream Chariot), the free bicycle distribution CSR campaign targeted towards the underprivileged female students of hard-to-reach areas.

The motto "School-e jete durotto jeno badha na hoy" aims to enable students to overcome geographical barriers by facilitating their movement to and from school. MTB Foundation distributed thirty (30) bicycles to meritorious students of Bahadurpur High School and Esali High School at Jashore.

The initiative exemplifies MTB Foundation's target to support the attainment of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The ceremony was attended by Rais Uddin Ahmad, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO, Md. Shakil Alom, Branch Manager, MTB Jashore Branch, Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, MTB Foundation and Golam Rabbani, Associate, MTB Foundation.

The bank launched "Swapno Sarathi" in 2015 with a view to supporting underprivileged students, predominantly female, in the rural hard-to-reach areas as a part of its commitment to the education sector.

