University Innovation Hub inaugurated at UIU

21 October, 2023, 07:00 pm
University Innovation Hub inaugurated at UIU

The "University Innovation Hub" was inaugurated at the United International University on October 18. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the inauguration ceremony virtually. This initiative has been taken under the 'Digital Entrepreneurship and Innovation Ecosystem Development' Project (DEIED) under the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, reads a press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the innovation hub of three universities including United International University and laid the foundation stone of this hub in seven other universities.

Prof Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia, Vice Chancellor of UIU was Present as the Chief Guest of the program, held at the innovation hub of UIU. Abubokor Hanip, Chairman & Chancellor, Washington University of Science and Technology, USA and Sylvana Quader Sinha, Founder, Chair, & CEO, Praava Health were present as the speakers. Prof Dr. Khondaker A. Mamun, Professor, Dept. of CSE & Director, IRIIC, UIU, Founder, CMED Health presided over the ceremony.

Chief Guest, Prof Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia said that 'the goal of the Innovation Hub is to foster innovation in business, develop commercially viable products and effective marketing strategies, accelerate the economic development of the nation, and create new employment opportunities.'

Faculty members, officials, academicians, government officials, industry officials, researchers, and other distinguished guests were present at the inaugural ceremony.

