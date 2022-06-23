MoU signed between City Bank and Evercare Hospitals

City Bank recently signed an agreement with Evercare Hospitals Dhaka and Chittagong for the launching of New Citygem Value Added Service - Complementary Health Screening at City bank Head office.

Under this agreement, Citygem Priority Banking customers can avail Complimentary Health Screening along with a companion once a year.

This is a partnered medical check-up service designed for Citygem Priority Banking customers in association with Evercare Hospital Bangladesh.

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, acting managing director of City Bank and Vinay Kaul, CMO of Evercare Hospitals Bangladesh signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Nurullah Chaudhury, DMD, Corporate Banking, Arup Haider, Head of Retail Banking, Fahria Huque, Head of Citygem Priority Banking of City Bank and Mustafa Alim Aolad, CFO, Evercare Hospitals were also present at the event.

