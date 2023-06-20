Midland Bank Celebrates 10th anniversary

Midland Bank Celebrates 10th anniversary

Midland Bank Limited (MDB), a 4th generation private commercial bank in the country, completed 10th year of its commercial operation on Tuesday (20 June). 

On the occasion, Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO along with the senior management members, divisional heads of the bank held a 'dua' session in the board room of the bank at Gulshan-2, Dhaka, reads a press release. 

Celebrating the day, the bank arranged blood donation programme through Quantum Foundation and also arranged food distribution through its branches among the needy at orphanages across the country. 

In his speech, Managing Director and CEO Md Ahsan-uz Zaman conveyed best wishes and thanks to all for the successful completion of 10 years of the bank. 

One new product and one new service was launched on the occasion of the 10th anniversary.

The managing director said, "We are at the forefront of innovation in services and products and today, we are pleased to announce the introduction of MDB Digital Loan and MDB Contactless Cards. Our customers now will be able to enjoy loan (SOD only) digitally from anywhere anytime through MDB mobile app 'midland online'."  

MDB has always been a pioneer in implementing technology based solutions, he said, adding that the bank offers multiple customised solution to its valued customers to meet their varied demands. 

All the branches of the bank organised separate anniversary celebration programmes in their respective locations along with the customers and well-wishers.

Midland Bank Limited

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

