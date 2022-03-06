MFS fair held in Rangpur celebrating 10-year anniversary

To celebrate 10 years' of country's mobile financial services (MFS) sector, an MFS Fair took place in Rangpur.

The festival took place at the city's Public Library Field Sunday (6 March), reads a press release.

At the fair, awareness puppet show, Gambhira and Stage Drama were showcased to acknowledge MFS.

With over 11 crore customers, the anniversary of MFS was celebrated under the slogan – "Haater Muthoy Arthik Seba", or "Financial services within hand's reach".

Md. Khurshid Alam, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, Head Office inaugurated the MFS Fair as chief guest.

Bangladesh Bank Rangpur Office Executive Director Dr Md Kabir Ahmed presided over the programme.

Mir Nawbut Ali, chief marketing officer of bKash; Ahosan Habib, project manager of OK Wallet along with other senior officials from Bangladesh Bank and MFS providers were also present.

The 10 years' celebration of MFS event was sponsored by bKash, Rocket, MCash, Upay, TAP, My Cash, TeleCash, Meghna Bank Limited, FSIBL, Rupali Bank Limited, OK Wallet, Islamic Wallet and Nagad.