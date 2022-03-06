MFS fair held in Rangpur celebrating 10-year anniversary

Corporates

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 06:36 pm

Related News

MFS fair held in Rangpur celebrating 10-year anniversary

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 06:36 pm
MFS fair held in Rangpur celebrating 10-year anniversary

To celebrate 10 years' of country's mobile financial services (MFS) sector, an MFS Fair took place in Rangpur.

The festival took place at the city's Public Library Field Sunday (6 March), reads a press release. 

At the fair, awareness puppet show, Gambhira and Stage Drama were showcased to acknowledge MFS. 

With over 11 crore customers, the anniversary of MFS was celebrated under the slogan – "Haater Muthoy Arthik Seba", or "Financial services within hand's reach".

Md. Khurshid Alam, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, Head Office inaugurated the MFS Fair as chief guest.

Bangladesh Bank Rangpur Office Executive Director Dr Md Kabir Ahmed presided over the programme. 

Mir Nawbut Ali, chief marketing officer of bKash; Ahosan Habib, project manager of OK Wallet along with other senior officials from Bangladesh Bank and MFS providers were also present.

The 10 years' celebration of MFS event was sponsored by bKash, Rocket, MCash, Upay, TAP, My Cash, TeleCash, Meghna Bank Limited, FSIBL, Rupali Bank Limited, OK Wallet, Islamic Wallet and Nagad.

Mobile Financial Service (MFS) / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Russian attack suggests that Russia has stopped trying to win the global propaganda war. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Would Russia Attack a Nuclear Power Plant?

5h | Panorama
Some business conglomerates added helicopters to their fleet and turned it into a commercial service while others lent their helicopters to those who had gone commercial. Photo: Bashundhara Airways

Chartered helicopters: More convenience and status, less a viable business

6h | Panorama
Colourful yet soothing Spring/ Summer collection of Le Reve

Summer’s comfort in the colours of spring

8h | Mode
Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

8h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

7h | Videos
Businessmen are interested in the resort business

Businessmen are interested in the resort business

7h | Videos
New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

8h | Videos
Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy