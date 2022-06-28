Mexican govt empowers citizens with REVE chatbot

Mexican Government's autonomous body INAI is announcing the launch of an AI-powered chatbot developed by REVE Chat. Photo: Courtesy

REVE Chat, a customer communication platform, developed an AI-enabled chatbot for the Mexican government to enable its citizens to access necessary public information.

The government authority seeks to ease communication with the citizens through the use of the latest technology.

With a view to facilitating access to information and protection of personal data, the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI), an autonomous body of the Mexican government, has recently launched the AI-powered chatbot named "CAVINAI" developed by REVE Chat, reads a media release.

The citizens can access information from the INAI's website (www.inai.org.mx) and WhatsApp.

CAVINAI is a new tool to facilitate, accessible and direct communication with the citizens, through Artificial Intelligence.

The main purpose of the bot is to serve its citizens with necessary information and guidance related to transparency and security.

Approximately, 96.87 million internet users of the country can avail of the service by simply using a smartphone or a computer.

The commissioner of INAI Adrián Alcalá Méndez pointed out, "Through this medium, we will bring the right of access to information and protection of personal data closer to anyone who has access to a mobile phone and who has Internet access. The idea is to fulfill a mission, with a vision and an objective that is to bring closer and promote the exercise of the rights protected by INAI."

After deploying, in the first 30 days, the bot handled more than 4,000 unique sessions. And out of these queries, 13% have been made over WhatsApp, the release adds.

M Rezaul Hassan, the group CEO of REVE Group said, "Modern organisations are now using smart AI-enabled chatbots to communicate with their audiences. Government organisations are not an exception. They are also making smart decisions in choosing smart technologies for better communication with the citizens."

He further added, "The chatbot we provided to the Mexican Government is equipped with Artificial Intelligence. It can answer complex questions asked by the citizens and provide them with faster support. So, we are very glad to be a part of the Mexican government's initiative to enable their citizens to exercise the right to information and protection of personal data."

