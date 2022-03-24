METAL opens exclusive showroom & regional office in Thakurgaon

METAL opens exclusive showroom & regional office in Thakurgaon

With the newly added showroom and office, METAL has 105 regional offices and showroom now all over the country

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

METAL, the pioneer of agricultural mechanization in Bangladesh relocated its exclusive showroom and regional office on Panchagar Road, Telipara in Thakurgaon District on Tuesday.

Managing Director of METAL Engr. Sadid Jamil inaugurated the new Exclusive Showroom & Regional Office at 10:00am.  By transforming the traditional farming methods into farm mechanization systems, METAL showcases types of machinery such as Tractor, Combine Harvester, Power Tiller, Rice Transplanter, Reaper, etc.

Executive Director & Head of Business Lt Col Tarequl Alam Khan (Rtd); Management Trainee Sarah Jamil; General Manager, Md. Zahirul Hoque; Head of Sales Md. Alamghir Hossain, AGM (Export)of Tafe India Sumedh Bharun, Management Trainee Saad Ahmed Jamil, and others were also present on the occasion.

METAL has 105 regional offices and showrooms now all over the country, following the starting of its business in 1998, said a press release.

Metal / press relaese

