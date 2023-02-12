Metal Agro Limited participates in Bangladesh Seed Congress 2023

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Wahida Akter, Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, visited the pavilion of Metal Agro Limited and exchanged greetings with the company officials.

The three-day Bangladesh Seed Congress began at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, Agargaon, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka on Saturday, 11 Feb 2023, reads a press release. 

The theme of the fair this year is "Good seeds produce good crops, seeds are the source of production".

Bangladesh Seed Congress-2023 is being held for the first time with the joint cooperation of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Seed Association of Bangladesh.

At the fair, 100 different varieties of vegetables of 25 crops invented by Metal and 38 vegetables along with trees were displayed.

The main attraction of the metal pavilion at this exhibition fair was the white eggplant along with white eggplant trees.

The Managing Director of METAL Eng. Sadid Jamil, the Executive Director of Metal Agro Limited. Md. Ansar Ali, AGM and Head of Sales and Marketing Md. Saiful Islam, Head of Product Management and International Business Md. Shaidul Haque and other officials were present.

The fair will continue till Monday, 13 February.

Metal Agro Limited / Bangladesh Seed Congress

