Metal inks deal with PwC BD to implement Oracle ERP

Corporates

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 08:49 pm

Related News

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Metal Agro Ltd, an agri-mechanisation business organisation group of Bangladesh, has recently inked an agreement with PWC Bangladesh, one of the world's leading consulting firms, to support Metal's endeavour in implementing Oracle ERP in its business environment towards implementing its technology-driven organisation to keep the group most relevant for future agriculture.

A ceremony was organised in this regard at the organisation's corporate office in the capital, reads a press release.

Among others, Mamun Rashid, managing partner of PWC Bangladesh, Engr Sadid Jamil, managing director, and AMM Farhad, group CEO of Metal and other senior executives of both the organisations were present in the signing ceremony.

