Bangladesh Seed Congress kicks off

11 February, 2023, 04:05 pm
Three-day 'Bangladesh Seed Congress 2023' began at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Agargaon of the capital on Saturday.

Jointly organised by Bangladesh Seed Association and Ministry of Agriculture, the conference will end on 13 February, reads a press release.

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak was present at the inauguration ceremony as chief guest. The minister visited the pavilion of Metal Agro Limited and exchanged greetings with the company officials. 

The theme of the fair this year is "Good seeds produce good crops, seeds are the source of production". 

At the fair, 100 different varieties of vegetables of 25 crops invented by Metal and 38 vegetables along with trees were displayed. 

The main attraction of the metal pavilion at this exhibition fair was the white eggplant along with white eggplant trees. 

Managing Director of METAL Eng Sadid Jamil, Executive Director of Metal Agro Limited Md Ansar Ali, AGM and head of Sales and Marketing Md Saiful Islam, head of Product Management and International Business Md Shaidul Haque and other officials were present. 
 

