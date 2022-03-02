Agri minister visits Metal Agro's pavilion at National Vegetable Fair 2022

Agri minister visits Metal Agro's pavilion at National Vegetable Fair 2022

The theme of the fair this year is "Growing safe vegetables to ensure health and nutrition for round the year"

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

 Agriculture Minister Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, MP visited the ongoing National Vegetable Fair 2022 on Monday (28 February) at the Krishibid Institute Bangladesh at the capital's Khamarbari area.  

The minister paid a visit to the pavilion of Metal Agro Limited and exchanged greetings with the company officials as he looked around the fair, said a press release. 

The theme of the fair this year is "Growing safe vegetables to ensure health and nutrition for round the year".

At the fair, 96 different varieties of vegetables of 20 crops invented by Metal Agro and 23 vegetables along with trees were displayed, the press release added. 

The main attraction of the metal pavilion at this exhibition fair was the white eggplant along with white eggplant trees.

During the minister's visit, Metal Agro Limited Executive Director Md Ansar Ali, AGM and Head of Sales and Marketing Md Saiful Islam, Head of Product Management and International Business Md Saidul Haque Mithu and other officials were present.

This time the vegetable fair is being organised for the 6th time by the Ministry of Agriculture at Krishibid Institute Bangladesh (KIB) ground. The fair will continue till Wednesday (2 March).

