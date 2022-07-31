Mercantile Bank signs agreement with Majid Jarina Foundation School & College

Mercantile Bank Limited has recently signed an agreement with Majid Jarina Foundation School and College.

The agreement was signed by the Deputy Managing Director and CSBO of the bank Adil Raihan and Principal of Majid Jarina Foundation School and College M Farid Al Hossain, on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

As per the agreement, Mercantile Bank will facilitate the collection of tuition fees, admission fees, semester fees and other charges of the students of Majid Jarina Foundation School and College through online, mobile financial services "MyCash", digital banking app

"MBL Rainbow", agent banking outlets, collection booth and other delivery channels.

Tapon James Rozario, AVP and head of ILM Division, Moniruzzaman Khan, AVP & head of Shariatpur branch, Md Ashraful Islam, principal officer and head of Bhojeshwar Bazar Branch from MBL along with teachers of MJFS&C and other officials of MBL were present in the signing ceremony.



