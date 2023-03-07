Mercantile Bank, ITFC sign Master Murabaha agreement

Mercantile Bank Limited and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, recently signed a Master Murabaha agreement at The Westin, Dhaka.

According to the agreement, ITFC will facilitate the cross-border trade transactions of the SME clients of MBL, reads a press release.

The agreement was signed by Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of MBL, and Nazeem Noordali, chief operating officer of ITFC, on behalf of their respective sides.

Abdihamid Aweis Abu, general manager of trade finance of the ITFC; Mati Ul Hasan, AMD & CRO; Shamim Ahmed, DMD & CAMLCO; and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVP & head of ID of the bank, were present at the signing ceremony.