Mercantile Bank holds training on customer service

Mercantile Bank Training Institute organised a virtual training on "Customer Service and Compliant Management: Bangladesh Bank Guidelines" recently.

Respective officers from various divisions of head office and branches across the country participated in the online programme, read a press release.

Hasne Alam, deputy managing director and CBO of the bank inaugurated the virtual training.

In his speech, Hasne Alam advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the central bank circulars and guidelines provided by the experts in the training sessions.

Muhammad Khorshed Alam, vice president and head of general banking division of MBL and faculties of MBTI conducted the virtual sessions.

Javed Tariq, principal of MBTI moderated the event.