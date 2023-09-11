Mercantile Bank holds conference for agents on prevention of money laundering

Mercantile Bank PLC organised a conference on 'Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing against Terrorism' recently for the owners of Agent Outlet of Cumilla- Noakhali region in Feni.

Md Enayet Ullah, EVP & head of Audit Unit Discussed on operational activities of agent outlets abiding by the banking rules and regulations along with the guidelines of Bangladesh Bank.

Md Moshaddeque Hossain, SVP & DCAMLCO gave his speech focusing on preventing money laundering and combating financing against terrorism and Farid Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, SVP & head of Cumilla-Noakhali Zonal Office delivered his welcome speech.

Darpan Kanti Roy, head of Agent Banking and Mobile Banking Division gave his vote of thanks.

The attendees were awarded certificates and gifts. The HOBs of Mercantile Bank PLC., Officials of Agent Banking Divisions and the agents were present in the conference.