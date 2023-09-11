Mercantile Bank holds conference for agents on prevention of money laundering

Corporates

Press Release
11 September, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2023, 07:21 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank holds conference for agents on prevention of money laundering

Press Release
11 September, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2023, 07:21 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank PLC organised a conference on 'Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing against Terrorism' recently for the owners of Agent Outlet of Cumilla- Noakhali region in Feni.

Md Enayet Ullah, EVP & head of Audit Unit Discussed on operational activities of agent outlets abiding by the banking rules and regulations along with the guidelines of Bangladesh Bank.

Md Moshaddeque Hossain, SVP & DCAMLCO gave his speech focusing on preventing money laundering and combating financing against terrorism and Farid Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, SVP & head of Cumilla-Noakhali Zonal Office delivered his welcome speech.

Darpan Kanti Roy, head of Agent Banking and Mobile Banking Division gave his vote of thanks.

The attendees were awarded certificates and gifts. The HOBs of Mercantile Bank PLC., Officials of Agent Banking Divisions and the agents were present in the conference.

Mercantile bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

2h | Features
Photo: Collected

The US and China are waging a Cold War that is truly MAD

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Fresh graduates stare at bleak future

11h | Panorama
Chef nino

Try the flavours of Brazil at Le Méridien

13h | Food

More Videos from TBS

What Emmanuel Macron did during his two-day visit to Dhaka

What Emmanuel Macron did during his two-day visit to Dhaka

1h | TBS Stories
Why is tech-savvy Sweden banning computer screens in classrooms?

Why is tech-savvy Sweden banning computer screens in classrooms?

2h | TBS World
A Tale of a Terracotta Collector

A Tale of a Terracotta Collector

1h | TBS Stories
Drone footage of the destructed earthquake

Drone footage of the destructed earthquake

3h | TBS World