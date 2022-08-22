Mercantile Bank conducts workshop on internal credit risk rating system for banks

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 04:30 pm
22 August, 2022, 04:30 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Mercantile Bank Ltd has recently organised a workshop titled "Internal Credit Risk Rating System (ICRRS) for Banks" at its training institute in Dhaka.

A total of 50 credit desk officials from various divisions of head office and branches of Dhaka participated in the workshop.

Hasne Alam, deputy managing director and CBO of the bank inaugurated the workshop and delivered his speech highlighting the importance of ICRRS guidelines, reads a press release.

He also advised all officials to strictly adhere to the related guidelines of ICRRS.

Professor Md Nehal Ahmed and Dr Md Mahabbat Hossain, faculty member of BIBM were the resource persons of the workshop.

Javed Tariq, principal of MBTI moderated the daylong programme.

