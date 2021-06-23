Mengal Meat launches online qurbani portal

Bengal Meat has launched its online qurbani portal - www.qurbani.bengalmeat.com recently.

With diverse experience of the last six years, this is the 7th online qurbani arrangement from Bengal Meat.

This portal has been live from 21 June and will be open for cattle purchase till stock lasts and for delivery upto five days after Eid-ul-Adha.

The service has been designed to eliminate the hassles of going to the haat, open slaughtering and overall safety concerns.

Keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation, Bengal Meat has also introduced "bhaag er qurbani" (shared qurbani) in this portal.

Bengal meat guarantees the safest and halal qurbani, backed by their own sourcing of healthy cattle, international standard and certified meat processing and a delivery system strictly adhering to a cold chain, stated in a press release.

The web platform has been going through changes every year, adapting and incorporating changes that makes the customer experience hassle free and smooth. It will provide the end-to-end services (buying cattle – qurbani and processing – online payment - delivery options) for qurbani.