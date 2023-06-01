Bengal Meat introduces Online Qurbani Haat

01 June, 2023, 07:45 pm
On the occasion for the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, Bengal Meat has once again launched their Online Qurbani Haat. 

At a press conference on Thursday at Bengal Meat's head office in Dhaka, officials of Bengal Meat announced the commencement of Qurbani portal for the 9th year in a row, reads a press release.

Customers can order their desired cattle on the online platform while ensuring they are slaughtered under the supervision of a representative of the Islamic Foundation and delivered to the customers by maintaining the proper cold chain. 

Minister of Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim inaugurated this year's dedicated website www.qurbani.bengalmeat.com on 30 May. 

Bengal Meat's Head of Marketing, Shaikh Imran Aziz; Qurbani Project Lead, Foysal Ahamed and Senior Manager of the Human Resource Department Nur Mohammad were present at the press conference.

Head of Marketing Shaikh Imran Aziz said, "Bengal meat guarantees and ensures the safest and halal Qurbani, backed by their own sourcing of healthy cattle, international standard meat processing and structured delivery system strictly adhering to cold chain. Every year Bengal Meat brings about new attractions, similarly, this year too, we have introduced organic grass-fed cattle for the first time in Bangladesh." He further added, "for the past eight years Bengal Meat has been considered as the most 'safe and halal' Qurbani platform in terms of user experience and has gradually been gaining popularity among people."

