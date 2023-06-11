Bengal Meat – an easy solution to Qurbani

Raihan Arefin is employed at a renowned IT company in Dhaka. Although it is a local organisation, the office operates according to international timing. The process of buying animals for sacrifice during Eid-ul-Azha is a significant undertaking, said a press release.

However, Raihan faces a time constraint, making it challenging for him to fulfill this religious obligation. Like many others in this era of a Smart Bangladesh, he seeks time-saving and hassle-free solutions, as almost everything can now be ordered and delivered to one's doorstep. Due to time limitations, people nowadays often opt for online purchases of their necessities to avoid the sweltering heat and traffic congestion.

Photo: Courtesy

Fortunately, Bengal Meat's "Online Qurbani Haat" offers a convenient solution for Qurbani. Just as in, Bengal Meat has launched their online qurbani platform "qurbani.bengalmeat.com" for the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Bengal Meat prioritises religious sentiments and customer trust while efficiently managing all the necessary tasks. For the past eight years, Bengal Meat has successfully organised Qurbani activities, including cow selection, digital payments, halal qurbani, meat processing, and delivery. Each year, Bengal Meat introduces new features with customer satisfaction in mind. For instance, during the pandemic, they added an exceptional service called "Bhager Qurbani" to their website. Continuing in the same vein, this year's special attraction is organic grass-fed cows, which are exclusively fed natural grass.

Bengal Meat ensures that buyers can conveniently select and purchase their desired cows, goats, and sheep online and perform qurbani in a halal and safe manner. They source disease-free cows, goats, and sheep from their contracted farmers and also their own farms. Each animal undergoes qurbani rites under the supervision of a representative from the Islamic Foundation. The entire operation adheres to world-class certified meat processing standards and follows a proper cold chain system to guarantee the freshness of the meat. For the customer's convenience, the meat is delivered in small frozen packets using refrigerated vehicles. Bengal Meat has taken this initiative to simplify the process of going to crowded haats, performing Qurbani in public spaces, and managing meat processing.