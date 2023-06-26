Bengal Meat introduces first collection of organic grass-fed and grass-finished cattle in Bangladesh

26 June, 2023, 02:55 pm
26 June, 2023

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Uttara-Diabari Qurbani Gorur Haat witnesses a significant milestone with the introduction of a groundbreaking initiative by Bengal Meat. The company presents the very first collection of complete organic grass-fed and grass-finished cattle in Bangladesh, marking a new standard for the industry, reads a press release.

With a strong commitment to superior quality, Bengal Meat has raised these organic grass-fed cattle with utmost care on their own farm. The meat derived from these cattle not only contains lower fat content but also boasts 20% fewer calories when compared to other cattle available in the market. Remarkably, it is also rich in Omega 3 fatty acids and Conjugated Linoleic Acid, delivering unparalleled quality and nutrition.

In an exciting announcement, the management team of Bengal Meat has declared that customers now have the opportunity to physically visit the company's stall at the Diabari Gorur Haat. This means that interested buyers can personally inspect the organic grass-fed and grass-finished cattle and make a purchase on the spot. This facility will remain available until the end date of the Diabari Haat, allowing customers ample time to experience and explore this exceptional offering by Bengal Meat.

Bengal Meat's foray into organic grass-fed and grass-finished cattle represents a significant step forward in the livestock industry of Bangladesh. With their pioneering approach, the company aims to meet the growing demand for high-quality, nutritionally rich meat while emphasizing the importance of ethical and sustainable farming practices.

