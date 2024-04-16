Md Abul Bashar promoted to deputy managing director of Agrani Bank

General Manager of Agrani Bank PLC Md Abul Bashar has been promoted to the post of deputy managing director of the bank, reads a press release.

He started his career in Agrani Bank in 1993 as a senior officer. At the beginning of his career, he served as a research associate at the Financial Sector Reform Project (FSR). He performed his duties as branch head, department head and circle head of various important corporate branches of the bank with integrity and efficiency.

He served as the CEO of Agrani Remittance House, a subsidiary of Agrani Bank located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

He completed Bachelor and Post Graduate degree in Management from Dhaka University. Later he did MBA from the same university.

