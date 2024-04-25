Tahmina Akhter joins Agrani Bank as new DMD

Tahmina Akhter joined as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) at state-owned Agrani Bank PLC on Thursday (25 April).

She was posted in Agrani Bank through a circular signed by Jehad Uddin, Deputy Secretary of the Financial Institutions Department of the Ministry of Finance on 24 April, reads a press release.

Before joining, she efficiently served as deputy managing director at Rupali Bank. Tahmina Akhter joined Rupali Bank as Senior Officer in 1998 through BRC. At various stages of her career, she worked in various branches of Rupali Bank as branch manager, Establishment and Welfare division, Audit and Inspection division, Finance Administration division and Treasury division as Head of Treasury of Head Office.

She Also successfully served as Principal and General Manager in Rupali Bank Training Academy and as Head of Division in Barisal and Dhaka North Divisions. She played an important role in banking fund management and foreign dealing business.

Tahmina Akhter obtained her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the Department of Psychology of University of Dhaka. She is an honorary Diplomate Associate of the Institute of Bankers Bangladesh (IBB). She participated training programs and traveled various countries including India, Malaysia, Thailand, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

