Mattra to acquire broadcast, marketing rights for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Bangladesh from 1Stadia

Mattra, a leading media company, has declared its position as the official media rights holder for the highly anticipated 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Bangladesh.

This association comes on the back of a strategic agreement with 1Stadia, a prominent US-based company specialising in technological advancements in the world of sports and media rights, reads a press release.

The announcement was made during the prestigious 'Smart Women, Smart Bangladesh' event held at the Grand Ballroom of Le Meridien Dhaka on 17 July and aims to elevate the women's football spectacle and foster the growth of the sport in Bangladesh and beyond.

The event commenced at 7:30pm with the presence of Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, speaker of the Bangladesh Parliament, serving as the chief guest.

Nasir Uddin Yousuf Bacchu, freedom fighter and renowned cultural celebrity; Shykh Seraj, media personality and agriculture development activist; and Riaz Uddin Ahamed Siddique, film actor, producer and television presenter; graced the occasion as the special guests.

The event began with a heartfelt tribute to the victorious Bangladesh Women's Football team, winners of the 2022 SAFF Women's Championship. Their outstanding achievements were acknowledged and celebrated, showcasing the country's progress in women's football.

Afzal Hossain, renowned actor, director and managing partner of Mattra, delivered the welcome speech, setting the stage for the evening's festivities. The programme continued with the screening of an audio-visual presentation that provided an glimpse into the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

All guests delivered speeches emphasising the importance of women's football in Bangladesh and the incredible potential it holds. The audience was then treated to a display of the most thrilling moments from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final Match, further igniting their anticipation for the upcoming tournament.

Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury delivered a speech highlighting the significance of women's empowerment through sports.

The highlight of the evening came with the official declaration of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Media Rights by Mattra, accompanied by a song and a performance by ramp models.

1Stadia CEO and Co-Founder Sangeet Shirodkar delivered his speech through video message. Speaking about the high-voltage tournament, he said, "At 1Stadia, we believe in the power of sports to unite communities and inspire generations. We are thrilled to join forces with Mattra in bringing the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 to Bangladesh.

"Together, we aim to ignite a passion for women's football and showcase the incredible talent and determination of these athletes on the global stage. This collaboration is a significant step towards fostering a lasting impact on the growth of women's football in the region."

Mattra is thrilled to have secured the media rights for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Bangladesh. Through this partnership, they aim to promote women's football, inspire the next generation of athletes, and showcase the immense talent and passion of Bangladeshi footballers on a global stage.